Mr Healey promised Labour will “complete the job” started by previous governments on the Armed Forces Covenant by bringing it fully into law

The Defence Secretary also vowed to “end the scandal of service families living in substandard housing”. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Defence Secretary John Healey has laid out plans to tackle issues such as sexual harassment, housing and drones near military bases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pledging to “back those who sacrifice so much”, the minister announced that the Armed Forces Bill will also raise the age limit for reservists from 55 to 65, and make it easier to mobilise personnel earlier ahead of war. In the Commons, Mr Healey promised Labour will “complete the job” started by previous governments on the Armed Forces Covenant by bringing it fully into law.

“We extend the Armed Forces Covenant across central government, devolved governments and at the local level, fulfilling a promise we made in our manifesto,” he said. “This means social care, employment support, other public services, will be legally required to consider the unique circumstances faced by forces personnel, by their families and veterans.” Introducing the Bill on Monday, the Defence Secretary said: “We pledged to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve. “Through this Bill, we’re delivering exactly that, backing those who sacrifice so much, making Britain safer, delivering for defence, delivering for Britain.” Mr Healey said the legislation introduces “substantial reforms” to protect service personnel from serious crime, such as sexual abuse and harassment, to support victims, and ensure perpetrators “have nowhere to hide”. He added: "Together, the provisions in this Bill will make available in the service justice system a comprehensive range of protection orders, including sexual harm, domestic abuse and stalking. "It will strengthen supervision of offenders on release from prison. "It will ensure that service restraining orders are enforceable in the criminal justice system, once a defendant has left the armed forces. "It will place a duty on the Secretary of State to issue a code of practice setting out the services that victims can expect to receive in the service justice system. “And it will allow victims to choose whether they wish to have their case heard in a civil or a military court, though the formal decision will be taken by the prosecutor.”

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat said reservists should be used to fill skill gaps in the armed forces. Picture: Getty