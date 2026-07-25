The Conservatives have written to the Chancellor, saying the country 'cannot afford to tax or spend or borrow our way into avoiding difficult decisions'

In a letter to John Healey, Sir Mel said the country “cannot afford to tax or spend or borrow our way into avoiding difficult decisions”. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The Conservatives have called on the Chancellor to set out how he will pay for Andy Burnham’s “unfunded spending commitments”.

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Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride said the Prime Minister’s pledges will add to concerns about tax rises at the next budget. In a letter to John Healey, Sir Mel said the country “cannot afford to tax or spend or borrow our way into avoiding difficult decisions”. The Prime Minister and Mr Healey are already under pressure to say how they will sustain a raft of support packages they announced for bus passengers, energy billpayers and pub punters. Mr Burnham has been accused by the Tories of going on a spending spree, and the Resolution Foundation think tank estimated that this week’s pledges have squeezed the fiscal headroom to as little as £8 billion. Read More: US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain Read More: First photos of JD Vance and his new family of six released

Sir Mel Stride said the PM's pledges will add to concerns about tax rises at the next budget. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister said he would knock VAT off electricity bills in England, Scotland and Wales from October 1. The Government has estimated the move will cost around £850 million in 2026-27. It would be paid for by cancelling the digital ID programme, which was expected to cost £1.8 billion over three years. The Prime Minister also went to Bath, Somerset, to celebrate his plan to bring the £3 bus fare cap down to £2 throughout 2027. This will be funded by turning international climate grants into loans, raising around £400 million, and raising a further £54 million from savings in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero budget. Mr Burnham spent Thursday morning at The Hare pub in Harlow, Essex, where he announced that business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues would be cut by 20% from April next year. The move will cost the Treasury around £100 million.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham highlights the Government's support for the pub industry. Picture: Getty