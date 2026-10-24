Andy Burnham has long called for greater devolution from Whitehall

Chancellor John Healey (right), said the plan would make the most of "untapped and wasted" potential in English cities. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Alex Storey

Mayors and regional leaders in England will be given extra funding and greater control in the Budget as ministers hope to boost economic growth across the country.

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Chancellor John Healey said the plan would make the most of "untapped and wasted" potential in English cities and regions. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has long called for greater devolution from Whitehall, said the move would stop local leaders having to go "cap in hand" to Westminster for investment. The plans, which will be formally announced in Wednesday’s Budget, will give them more flexibility and authority to make investment decisions. Read more: 'Northern Olympics' proposal to get £7m in Healey's budget Read more: Elon Musk accuses Ukraine of 'violating' Starlink terms by using it for 'offensive drone strikes to kill people'

The government has allocated an initial £285 million next year, with the move intended to shift away from reliance on different bidding pots managed from Whitehall. In an effort to address criticism from areas which do not yet have strategic authority status, the Treasury said they will still be able to access a share of the money to support them in the “transitional period”. The Chancellor said: "Every community in Britain has potential, for too many it has gone untapped and wasted while money and power has been held in Westminster. "Mayors and local leaders know what their communities need to grow, which is why we are giving them more money, more power and more capacity to get projects moving, build homes and make the right decisions for their areas."

Manchester aerial view overlooking the city centre. Andy Burnham has long called for greater devolution from Whitehall. Picture: Chris Chambers/Alamy

Strategic authorities will also get £150 million of funding next year to build their capability to take on the new powers and manage complex projects and investment programmes. The PM said:"“I'm calling time on local leaders going cap in hand to Westminster. That is no way to run a country. "When I became Prime Minister, I said that if a decision can be made closer to home, it should be." Claire Ward, chairwoman of the UK Mayors Network and Labour’s East Midlands mayor said: "Having the right powers and resources through increased devolution will help us to turn our ambitious plans into reality and deliver real, lasting change for our communities.

Mr Healey will give his first budget next week. Picture: PA Images/Alamy