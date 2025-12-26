A health alert remains in force for the UK as cold temperatures are expected to continue beyond Boxing Day.

The yellow cold health alert was issued by The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is due to last until noon on 27 December for southwest England.

Low temperatures could have minor impacts on health and social care services, including "increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people" and a "greater risk to life of vulnerable people," the UKHSA say.

Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said while Boxing Day was expected to remain dry for the vast majority of the country, the weekend may bring added drizzle where the cloud is thicker.

