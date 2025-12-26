Health alert remains in place as chilly temperatures predicted to last into weekend
The alert is set to last until midday on Saturday which could bring a "greater risk to life of vulnerable people"
A health alert remains in force for the UK as cold temperatures are expected to continue beyond Boxing Day.
The yellow cold health alert was issued by The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is due to last until noon on 27 December for southwest England.
Low temperatures could have minor impacts on health and social care services, including "increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people" and a "greater risk to life of vulnerable people," the UKHSA say.
Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said while Boxing Day was expected to remain dry for the vast majority of the country, the weekend may bring added drizzle where the cloud is thicker.
Saturday morning will be a cold start for some with frost and freezing fog in places 🧣— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2025
For many, spells of sunshine to begin the day but cloud will thicken from the east, bringing with it some light drizzle ☁️
Feeling cold in brisk easterly winds 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/GmVdQXwrMa
Ms Hutin said it is will also stay fairly breezy, with temperatures overing around average for the time of year, between 6-7C.
Ms Hutin added: "It's good news for people who have got the week off and want to go on walks."
It comes as beachgoers have been urged not to swim, with two men in their 60s and 40s still missing after getting into difficulty off the coast of Devon on Christmas Day.
One of the swimmers is believed to be antique dealer Matthew Upham whose family said that they were "heartbroken by the loss of our beloved family member who was lost on Christmas morning."
They added: "Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed."
Mr Upham is feared dead after he vanished following the annual festive swim off the beach in Devon.
The other man has not been found.