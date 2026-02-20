A revolutionary blood test could give Alzheimer's patients a timescale on when they are likely to develop the most serious symptoms of the illness, researchers say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A revolutionary blood test could give Alzheimer's patients a timescale on when they are likely to develop the most serious symptoms of the illness, researchers say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A study undertaken by experts at Washington University saw a model developed which can forecast the onset of cognitive impairment to within three or four years, according to a paper in the Nature Medicine journal. The tool could offer sufferers a "clock" for their symptoms, giving them information so they can live their lives to the fullest. The model studied blood test data from two long-running research projects into the disease in the United States. As part of the data, they found levels of a protein called p-tau217 which can be used to estimate the rate of degeneration within the brain. Testing for heightened levels of the protein within blood plasma is already used to diagnose Alzheimer's - but the findings could significantly change patient experiences and treatments. Read More: Alzheimer’s ‘more prevalent than previously thought’ among the elderly Read More: Reading, writing and learning languages cuts Alzheimer's 'risk by 40 per cent’

The tool could offer sufferers a "clock" for their symptoms, giving them information so they can live their lives to the fullest. Picture: Alamy