A health and safety investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was killed by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, its licensing authority the City of Doncaster Council said.

“As the relevant licencing authority for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, I can confirm that, in line with our statutory duties, the council has launched a health and safety investigation."

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this weekend and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone involved, including the family and loved ones of the person who tragically lost their life, those that witnessed the incident and the staff involved at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as well as the emergency services who provided a swift response.

City of Doncaster Council said it had launched a health and safety investigation into the death of a man who was killed by a tiger after entering its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

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“We are also working with multiple agencies, including the police and health agencies, and are supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in response to the incident.

“At this time, we won’t be commenting further on the individual or the investigation and we ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

he Doncaster attraction remained closed on Monday as investigations continue into the death of the man, who was attacked by a tiger when he entered its enclosure on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police will not be naming the man at the request of his family, it is understood.

Councillor Steve Cox, who represents the Finningley ward covering the wildlife park, said: “I really feel for the staff, they’ve got protocols they have to go through.

“It’s really sad, but I’m sure everybody did what they could.”

Doncaster’s deputy civic mayor Councillor Nick Allen, who represents a nearby ward, said: “We don’t know all the circumstances yet and the speculation online is obviously upsetting and unneeded.”

He said he had been “really shocked about the tragic incident”.

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when the man entered the enclosure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said, adding that his family have been informed.

It was understood the wildlife park would reopen on Monday after it was evacuated following the incident and remained closed on Sunday.

But in a message sent to ticketholders on Monday morning, the park said: “Due to the serious incident that occurred at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday, the 10th of October, unfortunately the park remains closed for the whole of Monday, the 12th October.

“Anyone with a booking for this date will be contacted within the next five working days with details of how to reschedule your booking.

“We apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience caused.”

In a previous statement on social media, the wildlife park said “many, many people” had contacted them about Altai, the Amur tiger involved in the incident, and it confirmed he is “safe and well” and will not be euthanised.

It added that members of park staff were “deeply affected” by the incident and receiving specialist support.