Health authorities around the world track deadly rat-borne virus after cruise ship outbreak - as two Brits self-isolate
The MV Hondius ship has been at the centre of a health scare since Saturday following the outbreak of a rare disease spread by rodents. It is believed to have been brought aboard by birdwatchers who visited a landfill site
Health officials around the world are working to trace the spread of deadly hantavirus which broke out on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic.
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The MV Hondius has been at the centre of an international health scare since Saturday following the outbreak of the rare disease, which is spread by rodents.
Three people have died so far, and there are a total of eight confirmed cases linked to the ship, which was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde in Africa.
A British crew member who has been taken ill with the virus has been evacuated to the Netherlands. He has been identified as former police officer Mike Anstee, 56, who is now an expedition guide on the MV Hondius.
Last night, speaking from a Dutch hospital he said "I'm not doing too bad".
Health officials believe the Dutch couple may have contracted the disease after visiting a landfill site on a birdwatching trip where they may have been exposed to rodents carrying the disease.
The WHO has been trying to establish how the virus got on the ship, with the first person who died having developed symptoms on April 6.
A 70-year-old Dutch man, died on April 11 and his body remained on board until April 24, when it 'was disembarked on St Helena, with his wife accompanying the repatriation', Oceanwide Expeditions said.
23 other people disembarked at this point.
The man’s widow was taken ill on a flight from St Helena to South Africa, and she died on April 26 upon arrival at the emergency department of Johannesburg hospital.
Health officials are now trying to trace at least 80 passengers who were on board the same two flights as the Dutch woman before she died.
Brit Mr Anstee has been flown to the Netherlands after disembarking in Cape Verde for specialist treatment for the illness, which has killed three passengers from the ship.
The British national was serving as an expedition guide on the Dutch-flagged ship when he came down with a suspected case of the killer illness.
He told broadcasters on Wednesday evening that "I have no idea how long I'll be in hospital" from isolation.
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A Dutch colleague of his and a German passenger were also airlifted to the Netherlands.
The adventurous Brit, from Milton Keynes, said: "I'm doing okay. I'm not feeling too bad. There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for. I'm in isolation at the moment."
He told reporters that the picture for his recovery will become clearer by Friday.
Regarding symptoms, he added: "I can't say any more than at the moment."
Mr Anstee's comments came after the UK's Health Security Agency confirmed that two former passengers from the ill-fated Dutch vessel were self-isolating at home in Britain.
The pair were on the MV Hondius ship but departed earlier in its journey without symptoms.
They left the cruise in St Helena while the vessel docked there between April 22 and 24 - before flying back to the UK through Johannesburg.
The pair contacted UK health officials after they learned of the cases aboard - and are now isolating.
Their contacts while travelling home are now being traced by the UKHSA.
After Mr Anstee and the two others were taken from the ship on Wednesday, the MV Hondius set off on its four-day journey to the Canary Islands.
When they arrive on the Spanish islands, all other passengers will disembark and will be repatriated to their countries of origin.
Mr Anstee's wife told the Telegraph that it had been a “very traumatic few days” for the family, but said they were relieved he was now in a stable condition.
His wife Nicola said he appeared to be on the mend after “a very traumatic few days”.
“The fear with this virus is it can deteriorate very quickly so it’s been a bit up and down for him,” she told The Telegraph from their home.
“I don’t believe he’s in imminent danger now, but it was horrible.
"He’s relieved to be off the ship. He had it quite mild then it got a bit more serious and now he’s stable again,” she said.
“The family are relieved that he’s off the Hondius and on his way for treatment in Holland in a specialised unit. It’s quite important with this virus they get early medical care.
“We’re just glad the authorities managed to get to Cape Verde to evacuate them, so it’s just relief at the moment.”
More than 20 Brits, including passengers and crew, are trapped on board the 353ft exploration ship which spent four days stranded off the coast of Cape Verde.
The virus is thought to have been brought on board after a Dutch couple caught it during a birdwatching trip in an Argentinian rubbish dump.
Both of the Dutch nationals have died, with the only other fatality understood to have been a German passenger.
Five cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by the World Health Organisation, including two of the most recent evacuees.
Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius.
“It’s important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.
“UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support.”
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The outbreak of Hantavirus is very serious and deeply stressful for those affected and their families. The UK response is being led by the UK Health Security Agency, working with the WHO.
“The Foreign Office is working urgently to support the UKHSA’s work overseas and to make sure British nationals on the MV Hondius can all get safely home with proper protection for public health.
“Foreign Office consular staff are in direct contact with British nationals onboard the ship and stand ready to provide further assistance to any British national in need of support overseas 24/7 - our crisis response centre has been operating for the last few days to provide support.
"Ministers are in close touch with our Dutch and Spanish counterparts and we have been working with other countries to facilitate the medical evacuations, to support our Overseas Territories and to get British nationals home safely as quickly as possible.”
Oceanwide Explorations, the operator of the Hondius, said on Wednesday night: Oceanwide Expeditions continues to manage an ongoing medical situation on board m/v Hondius.
"Oceanwide Expeditions can confirm that the first of two medicalised aircraft, carrying two of the three individuals transferred from m/v Hondius earlier today, has landed in the Netherlands.
"The two individuals on board have been received by specialist medical and screening teams. The second medicalised aircraft carrying the third individual is currently experiencing a delay.
"The individual on board this aircraft remains in a stable condition. We will provide an update on the arrival of this second aircraft as soon as possible.
"Oceanwide Expeditions can confirm that m/v Hondius departed Cape Verde at 19:15 CET and is now heading north. Under the current plan, m/v Hondius will sail for the Canary Islands. This is expected to take 3-4 days. Three additional medical professionals have embarked m/v Hondius to provide optimal medical care during the crossing.
"Oceanwide Expeditions remains in close and continual discussion with relevant authorities regarding our exact point of arrival, quarantine and screening procedures for all guests, and a precise timeline. We are unable to confirm the details of onward travel for guests at this stage.
"This is dependent on medical advice and the outcome of stringent screening procedures. Close cooperation continues with local and international authorities, including the WHO, the RIVM, relevant embassies, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.