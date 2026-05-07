The MV Hondius ship has been at the centre of a health scare since Saturday following the outbreak of a rare disease spread by rodents. It is believed to have been brought aboard by birdwatchers who visited a landfill site

A former British police officer evacuated from a cruise ship gripped by a rat-borne virus outbreak has been named and pictured for the first time. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Health officials around the world are working to trace the spread of deadly hantavirus which broke out on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic.

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The MV Hondius has been at the centre of an international health scare since Saturday following the outbreak of the rare disease, which is spread by rodents. Three people have died so far, and there are a total of eight confirmed cases linked to the ship, which was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde in Africa. A British crew member who has been taken ill with the virus has been evacuated to the Netherlands. He has been identified as former police officer Mike Anstee, 56, who is now an expedition guide on the MV Hondius.

Last night, speaking from a Dutch hospital he said "I'm not doing too bad". Health officials believe the Dutch couple may have contracted the disease after visiting a landfill site on a birdwatching trip where they may have been exposed to rodents carrying the disease. The WHO has been trying to establish how the virus got on the ship, with the first person who died having developed symptoms on April 6. A 70-year-old Dutch man, died on April 11 and his body remained on board until April 24, when it 'was disembarked on St Helena, with his wife accompanying the repatriation', Oceanwide Expeditions said. 23 other people disembarked at this point. The man’s widow was taken ill on a flight from St Helena to South Africa, and she died on April 26 upon arrival at the emergency department of Johannesburg hospital. Health officials are now trying to trace at least 80 passengers who were on board the same two flights as the Dutch woman before she died. Brit Mr Anstee has been flown to the Netherlands after disembarking in Cape Verde for specialist treatment for the illness, which has killed three passengers from the ship. The British national was serving as an expedition guide on the Dutch-flagged ship when he came down with a suspected case of the killer illness. He told broadcasters on Wednesday evening that "I have no idea how long I'll be in hospital" from isolation. Read More: Hantavirus cruise ship - key events from the MV Hondius outbreak so far Read More: What is hantavirus? The mysterious disease linked to the virus-hit cruise ship

Hantavirus patients evacuated from MV Hondius cruise ship in Cape Verde. Picture: Getty

A Dutch colleague of his and a German passenger were also airlifted to the Netherlands. The adventurous Brit, from Milton Keynes, said: "I'm doing okay. I'm not feeling too bad. There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for. I'm in isolation at the moment." He told reporters that the picture for his recovery will become clearer by Friday. Regarding symptoms, he added: "I can't say any more than at the moment." Mr Anstee's comments came after the UK's Health Security Agency confirmed that two former passengers from the ill-fated Dutch vessel were self-isolating at home in Britain.

Hantavirus patients evacuated from MV Hondius cruise ship in Cape Verde. Picture: Getty

What is hantavirus? According to the UKHSA, hantavirus is a group of viruses typically carried by rodents, including rats and mice. Humans can become infected through contact with infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

The pair were on the MV Hondius ship but departed earlier in its journey without symptoms. They left the cruise in St Helena while the vessel docked there between April 22 and 24 - before flying back to the UK through Johannesburg. The pair contacted UK health officials after they learned of the cases aboard - and are now isolating. Their contacts while travelling home are now being traced by the UKHSA. After Mr Anstee and the two others were taken from the ship on Wednesday, the MV Hondius set off on its four-day journey to the Canary Islands. When they arrive on the Spanish islands, all other passengers will disembark and will be repatriated to their countries of origin. Mr Anstee's wife told the Telegraph that it had been a “very traumatic few days” for the family, but said they were relieved he was now in a stable condition.

The virus is rat-borne but may have made the jump to human-to-human transmission. Picture: Alamy

What are the symptoms of hantavirus? Symptoms of the virus can initially resemble flu-like illnesses and often appear between one to four weeks after exposure, but there are reports of symptoms occurring up to eight weeks after exposure. According to health experts, symptoms can include: Fever

Extreme fatigue

Muscle aches

Stomach pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Shortness of breath

His wife Nicola said he appeared to be on the mend after “a very traumatic few days”. “The fear with this virus is it can deteriorate very quickly so it’s been a bit up and down for him,” she told The Telegraph from their home. “I don’t believe he’s in imminent danger now, but it was horrible. "He’s relieved to be off the ship. He had it quite mild then it got a bit more serious and now he’s stable again,” she said. “The family are relieved that he’s off the Hondius and on his way for treatment in Holland in a specialised unit. It’s quite important with this virus they get early medical care. “We’re just glad the authorities managed to get to Cape Verde to evacuate them, so it’s just relief at the moment.” More than 20 Brits, including passengers and crew, are trapped on board the 353ft exploration ship which spent four days stranded off the coast of Cape Verde. The virus is thought to have been brought on board after a Dutch couple caught it during a birdwatching trip in an Argentinian rubbish dump. Both of the Dutch nationals have died, with the only other fatality understood to have been a German passenger. Five cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by the World Health Organisation, including two of the most recent evacuees.

Is there a vaccine or treatment for hantavirus? There is no specific cure for hantavirus, but early medical treatment can improve survival rates. Patients with severe symptoms may require oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation or dialysis, with the most serious cases treated in intensive care. There is currently no widely available vaccine, although some vaccines are used in China and South Korea against local strains of the virus. How common is hantavirus? Around 150,000 cases of hantavirus-related illnesses are reported globally each year, mostly in Europe and Asia, according to the National Institutes of Health. In the US, 890 hantavirus cases were recorded between 1993 and 2023.