Wes Streeting said timely cancer diagnosis should not be 'a matter of luck' as he announced the plans

Getting a timely diagnosis for cancer “shouldn’t be a question of luck”, Wes Streeting says as he announces more funding will be pumped into giving patients checks closer to home. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Getting a timely diagnosis for cancer “shouldn’t be a question of luck”, Wes Streeting says as he announces more funding will be pumped into giving patients checks closer to home.

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The Government has invested £237 million in new and improved community diagnostic centres (CDCs) across England. The Health Secretary said the new CDCs are “part of the biggest expansion in NHS diagnostics in a generation”. “The NHS delivered a record number of tests and scans last year but there’s still a long way to go before we’re catching disease on time,” Mr Streeting said. “I was one of the lucky ones – my kidney cancer was caught early, and today I’m living cancer-free. “But it shouldn’t be a question of luck. “The NHS should be there for all of us when we need it, catching illness earlier so we can treat it faster.” Read More: Labour's progress with the NHS is under threat if Reform wins the local elections, writes Wes Streeting Read More: Nurse suspended after calling trans paedophile 'Mr' wins payout from NHS

The Health Secretary said the new CDCs are “part of the biggest expansion in NHS diagnostics in a generation”. Picture: Getty

The investment will lead to four new CDCs in Gorton, Luton, Boston and Bideford, which will open in 2026/27. Some 17 CDCs will be expanded and 15 will receive enhancements to boost diagnostic capacity, the Department of Health and Social Care said. Mr Streeting went on: “These new CDCs are part of the biggest expansion in NHS diagnostics in a generation – continuing the progress we’re making and helping save lives. “We’re not just investing in more, but delivering differently. The NHS should fit around people’s lives, not require patients to fit their lives around the NHS. “Community diagnostic centres mean patients can get tests, checks and scans while they’re doing their shopping on the weekend or on the way to pick up the kids from school – without travelling across town to a hospital.” It comes as the NHS plans to publish its latest performance figures on Thursday.