Researchers stressed the importance of early heart health screening for those with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), as well as other interventions such as diet changes and exercise.

PMOS - formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) - is a complex hormone condition that impacts around one in eight women in the UK, affecting hair growth, periods, fertility and mood.

The condition was renamed in May after experts said the former term PCOS was misleading because many women with the condition do not have ovarian cysts.

For the study, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health, researchers in the US analysed health insurance data from 2000 to 2022 for 413,450 women with PMOS between the ages of 18 and 50.

They were matched to more than two million women who did not have the condition.

Read more: Breakthrough blood test could spot debilitating autoimmune disease more than a decade before symptoms strike

Read more: Former bosses at Nottingham hospitals should lose honours after baby deaths, say bereaved families