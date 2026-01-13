Presenter credits brutal regime for helping turn his health and fitness around.

Paddy McGuinness shared a before-and-after on Instagram of his 75 Hard challenge. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

Paddy McGuinness has shown off his impressive physique after completing the intensive fitness challenge 75 Hard.

The presenter and comedian shared before and after photos on Instagram having completed months of the regime, which involves tough diet and fitness rules as well as a reading element. McGuinness, 52, has most recently been in the news with his show Top Gear being taken off the air by the BBC while he split from Christine, his wife of 11 years, in 2024. The Bolton star is hoping for a big 2026 with radio and podcast projects on the go, and appears well set having got his health and fitness back on track. “I still can’t believe how much I’d let myself go,” he said on Instagram. That before pic is the result of just under two months of binge eating — beer, cakes, and biscuits! “The effect it had on my body, and more importantly my mind, was staggering.”

Make it or cake it: McGuinness before starting his transformation effort. Picture: Alamy

He added: “I thoroughly enjoyed taking on the Hard 75 challenge, and now I’m on the lookout for the next one! “Challenges like Hard 75 aren’t for everyone, but if you’ve got even an ounce of willpower, why not give something a whirl?” Here is what you need to know about the challenge. What is the 75 Hard and what are the rules? Described as the “hardest challenge on the internet,” the 75 Hard has gained traction on TikTok for being a brutal fitness regime to bring about massive improvements.

At least one workout per day must be done outside. Picture: Alamy

Andy Frisella, an author and podcaster, came up with the programme, but states on his website: “This is not a fitness challenge.” “75 Hard is a transformative mental toughness programme,” he instead states. Participants need to commit to 75 consecutive days following these strict rules: Two workouts per day for at least 45 minutes. The intensity of the “workout” is not defined and a slow paced walk is considered to be acceptable. At least one of these sessions must be outside,

No alcohol,

No junk food. Again, it is not defined as to what constitutes “junk food” but, using common sense here, you should probably avoid McDonald’s and pizza,

Drink one US gallon (3.7 litres) of water per day,

Read ten pages of a book. Some participants state this should be non fiction,

Follow a nutrition plan of your choice,

Take a selfie every day If a day passes with you failing on any one of these steps, you go back to the start for day one. Does the 75 Hard work? Many who have taken the challenge have said that it has transformed their lives, although the programme has not been given the endorsement of the NHS. Paddy McGuinness praised the “staggering” effect it had on his body, while YouTuber Cameron Jones from the channel Goal Guys was praising. “I learned a bad workout is better than no workout,” he said. “I feel great, I am so excited about the progress and how I feel about myself. It feels so good.” He said that he had tripled his testosterone levels, lost 4kg of body fat and gained 2.2kg of lean muscle.

Participants need to leave alcohol out of their diet for the 75 Hard. Picture: Alamy