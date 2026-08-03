Brits are being urged to avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day

Drought has been declared across seven areas of England; East Anglia; Hertfordshire and the whole of London; Thames Valley; Hampshire & the Isle of Wight; Devon & Cornwall; the West Midlands; Wessex. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Parts of England have been hit with an amber heat health alert as the UK faces the possibility of another heatwave.

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The alerts issued by the The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will be in place for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London regions from 9am on Monday until 9am on Wednesday. The North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, the West Midlands and South West will be under a yellow alert during the same period. It follows the driest July on record, with temperatures on most days due to hover in the mid to late twenties with no sign of cloudy weather. Read More: FA to withdraw support for under-pressure Fifa boss Gianni Infantino as fury grows over his doomed World Cup sell-off plan Read More: X Factor finalist denies murdering influencer by running her over with car

Firefighters at Ferndale in the Rhondda Valley to tackle a fire burning in the hills above the town. Picture: PA

It is the latest spike in heat in a summer that has already seen record-breaking, deadly, heatwaves in May and June – which together saw more than 2,800 excess deaths – and further heatwaves in July, which have fuelled wildfires, drought and poor harvests. Much of central and southern England is set to see highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, with peaks of 28-30C again on Tuesday, before temperatures ease slightly later in the week. Low pressure moving in from the west could bring rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with a chance of showers reaching the South East on Tuesday and Wednesday. But experts at the Met Office have warned weather conditions in August are not looking favourable for delivering the kind of sustained rain needed to reverse the dry conditions that have left all of Wales and half of England officially in drought.

Last week, a new report by UKHSA found that there have been almost double the number of excess deaths caused by heatwaves so far this year than in last summer. It estimated that there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the heatwaves in May and June this year, and an estimated 753 deaths associated with the May heatwave from May 24-27. A further 2,124 were reported during the June heatwave between June 21 and 28. On Wednesday, UKHSA identified four areas in England that will be subject to its "amber" heat warnings this week. The government body gave the more severe warnings to London, the South East, the East of England, and the East Midlands, while other parts of the country have less severe "green" and "yellow" alerts. UKHSA guidance on staying safe in hot weather is available online with tips on keeping yourself and others safe during periods of hotter weather.

UKHSA has issued 8 heat health alerts across England. Picture: Getty