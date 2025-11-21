The health minister Stephen Kinnock’s said that with every extra doctors strike, it’s less likely they’ll be able to get more offers of additional perks like help to pay their exam fees.

Doctors begin five-day walkout in England. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

The health minister Stephen Kinnock’s said that with every extra doctors strike, it’s less likely they’ll be able to get more offers of additional perks like help to pay their exam fees.

Resident doctors have just finished another five-day strike in a row over pay and conditions, but the Health secretary’s said he can’t offer them another pay rise. Mr Kinnock hit out at junior doctors, but said that hard-working NHS staff were keeping the health service on track ahead of a difficult winter. And he begged them not to have another “reckless” strike again before Christmas - as their mandate for action is due to run out in January. Mr Kinnock said on a visit to a GP practise in North London this week that the “early indications are that it’s looking good” in terms of the impact of the strike to NHS waiting lists.

Doctors had a five-day walkout last week over pay and conditions. Picture: Getty

Every time doctors walk out, it costs the NHS around £250million, he said. He also hit out at the GP wing of the BMA, saying: “We see them as a rump of refuseniks who are not prepared to go ahead with online access and online consultation. "Even though we live in a world where people do their banking online, do their travel booking online, book their groceries online. "So it's clearly time to come into the 21st century.” He urged them to step back from the brink and recognise they have already had a pay rise that many others have not. And he hinted that extra non-pay help offered to them may be taken off the table in future, thanks to the spiralling costs of the strikes to the health service.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock has said the strikes are reckless. Picture: Getty