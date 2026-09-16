The accidents have been linked to equipment failure, incompatible components and inadequate checks and training

Around two patients have died every year in the past decade because of accidents linked to patient hoists and slings, it has emerged. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Health officials are warning that patient hoists and slings can lead to serious harm and even death in a new patient safety alert.

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Figures reveal around two patients have died every year in the past decade because of accidents linked to patient hoists and slings. Health officials are now warning that the devices can lead to death and serious harm should patients falls during transfers or when they are being repositioned. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have clarified that the issue “is not confined to any manufacturer, model, or care setting”, but called the NHS and social care staff to take extra precaution when using the devices to help patients with reduced mobility. Read more: AI could help spare brain tumour patients MRI dye injections Read more: Wiping out measles impossible due to vaccine hesitancy in rich countries, says Bill Gates

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the issue “is not confined to any manufacturer, model, or care setting”. Picture: Alamy

The regulator said that between January 1 2015 and December 31 2025, it received 22 reports of incidents with a fatal outcome during patient transfers. The MHRA noted that these incidents were not confined to hospitals, with some taking place in care homes and patients' own homes too. “A review of recent incidents with a fatal outcome and wider surveillance data shows an average of two deaths per year since 2015,” the safety alert states. The accidents have been linked to equipment failure at critical attachment points, incompatible components and inadequate checks and training, it said. As a result, the MHRA issued guidance for health and social care organisations using the devices - including performing pre-use checks ahead of using hoists and slings, making sure the correct and compatible equipment is being used, and ensuring adequate staff training.

The MHRA has called on NHS and social care staff to take extra precaution when using the devices like these. Picture: Alamy