From October 1, GP surgeries in England will be required to keep their online consultation tool open for the duration of their working hours for non-urgent appointment requests, medication queries and admin requests.

Wes Streeting has been told by the British Medical Association (BMA) that the plans could put the safety of patients and staff at risk. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Health Secretary has been given 48 hour to avoid a dispute with GPs over online access plans.

Wes Streeting has been told by the British Medical Association (BMA) that the plans could put the safety of patients and staff at risk.

The change was announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England in February as part of the new GP contract for 2025/26 in a bid to end the 8am scramble for appointments on the phone. Picture: Getty

The change was announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England in February as part of the new GP contract for 2025/26 in a bid to end the 8am scramble for appointments on the phone. At the time, officials said the move would be "subject to necessary safeguards in place to avoid urgent clinical requests being erroneously submitted online". However, the BMA said these safeguards have not been put in place and no additional staff have been brought in to manage what it predicts to be a "barrage of online requests". There are fears the change could lead to "hospital-style waiting lists in general practice" and "reduce face-to-face GP appointments", according to the union. It said this could risk patient safety as staff try to find the most urgent cases, with fears that reviewing online requests will take up too much time. Many surgeries already have a system that allows patients to request consultations online, with staff reviewing these and booking appointments accordingly. However, according to the DHSC there is a lack of consistency, with some surgeries choosing to switch the function off in busier periods. Last week, the BMA announced that its GP members had voted to go into dispute over the change. Ahead of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, the BMA has called on Wes Streeting to take action and avoid the dispute.