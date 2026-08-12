Doctors and astronomers have issued a health warning ahead of this evening's solar eclipse, which is expected to be the best in decades.

More than 90 per cent of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on Wednesday, the most it has been blocked above UK skies since the total eclipse in 1999.

However, the public has been urged to avoid looking directly at the sun and advised not to use knock-off glasses as it could cause lasting vision damage.

Supermarkets and corner shops, national parks and the Royal Greenwich Observatory have all exhausted their glasses supplies ahead of the eclipse, which will be the country’s fullest for the next 54 years.

The Royal Greenwich Observatory said it had sold approximately 15,000 pairs of eclipse glasses – a sell-out – in the last month.

Only special solar eclipse glasses that are ISO 12312-2 certified for the safest eye protection should be used to view the eclipse and sunglasses are not sufficient, experts said.

Read more: What happens when millions of Brits stop at once to watch the eclipse?

Read more: A sight for sore eyes: Hundreds of people queue for hours to get their hands on sellout £10 solar eclipse glasses