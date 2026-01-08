It comes after a study of over 9,000 people found users gained around a pound a month after quitting

Millions of Brits taking weight loss jabs have been warned they may need to stay on them for life.

Research has found that most users of the injections regain the weight within two years of stopping the treatment. An Oxford review examining 37 studies involving more than 9,300 people found that on average, users gained around a pound a month after quitting. Many of the participants were projected to have regained much of or all the weight lost by between 17 and 20 months.

The injections, including Mounjaro and Wegovy, have previously been hailed as a breakthrough in obesity treatment. Picture: Alamy

The study's co-author, Professor Susan Jebb, told Mail Online: "Obesity is a chronic relapsing condition, and I think one would expect that these treatments need to be continued for life, just in the same way as blood pressure medication. "We should see this as a chronic treatment for a chronic condition." Withdrawal from the jabs can also reverse key heart-health benefits as well, according to the findings published in the British Medical Journal. Weight returned around four times faster than in people who slimmed down through diet and exercise alone, the research showed. Dr Adam Collins, an associate professor of nutrition who was not involved in the study, said: "As soon as the drug is stopped, appetite is no longer kept in check. "If people haven't built sustainable habits alongside treatment, going cold turkey can be extremely difficult – and some may regain even more weight than they lost."

On average, those using the jabs lose almost two-and-a-half stone (14.7kg) within nine to 12 months, but typically regained around a pound (0.4kg) a month after stopping. They were projected to return to their pre-treatment weight within two years of coming off. Studies also showed that those who relied on diet and exercise programmes alone lost less weight but regained it much more gradually, putting on just a fifth of a pound (0.1kg) a month. Among this group, cardiometabolic benefits persisted for up to five years afterwards. Professor Jebb added: "What we've shown is that weight regain after treatment is common and rapid – suggesting the jabs should not be seen as a short-term solution. "In the real world we know that adherence is surprisingly poor, with around half of people discontinuing these medications within a year."

