Argentina’s dispute with the UK over oil exploration near the Falkland Islands is headed for a tribunal hearing, with dates set for the two-day proceedings.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) confirmed it would hold a public hearing on November 10 and 11 to assess Argentina’s complaint about the Sea Lion development, north of the islands.

Argentinian President Javier Milei followed through on his September promise to file a complaint with the maritime tribunal.

Established under a UN convention, the Hamburg-based tribunal can issue legally binding rulings on maritime disputes.

The Sea Lion development is a joint venture in the South Atlantic Ocean between British and Israeli companies and contains an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

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