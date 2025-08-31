A new ‘two-minute’ cheek swap could help detect a rare but deadly heart condition in children earlier, researchers say. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A new ‘two-minute’ cheek swap could help detect a rare but deadly heart condition in children earlier, researchers say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new test for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) has been studied at City St George’s, University of London. Experts hope that the swab, which is less invasive and painful than traditional blood tests, could help facilitate earlier detection of the disease responsible for 10% of sudden cardiac deaths in youngsters. Read More: NHS ‘reliance on private firms' to provide mental health care sparks concerns of 'greater costs and longer stays' ACM means the proteins that usually hold the heart muscle together are abnormal. This defect causes muscle cells to die before being replaced by scar tissue and fatty cells.

Experts hope that the swab, which is less invasive and painful than traditional blood tests, could help facilitate early detection of the disease. Picture: Alamy

After promising results, researchers are now developing swab kits that can be done at home and sent away for analysis. The early-stage study included 51 children from the age of three months to 18 years with a known genetic risk of ACM. Researchers found the swabs revealed changes in the youngsters up to five years before they were diagnosed. The participants were given cheek swabs every three to six months. Of the group, 10 went on to develop ACM and eight of those patients showed abnormalities that were picked up by cheek swabs before other tests.

Researchers found the swabs revealed changes in the youngsters up to five years before they were diagnosed. Picture: Alamy