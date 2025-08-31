The weight loss and type 2 diabetes drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide – sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro – could slash the risk of patients with a type of heart failure ending up in hospital, a study has found.

Experts compared the drugs to sitagliptin, a medication used to manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, usually because it has become too weak or stiff.

However, HFpEF is a specific type of the condition which happens when the heart muscle does not relax properly to fill with blood, despite having a normal pumping function.

It is estimated that half the one million people with heart failure in the UK have HFpEF.

For the study, experts looked at US healthcare claims data from 2018 to 2024.

