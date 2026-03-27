Gut-friendly foods such as kimchi, kombucha and fruit smoothies may have “potential drawbacks” when it comes to heart health, experts have said.

It urged consumers to have smaller portions and also look for lower-salt varieties.

It focuses on a number of products rich in probiotics, such as fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut, which are often made with a lot of salt and can raise blood pressure if eaten frequently or in large quantities.

The charity has issued advice to ensure people who are looking to eat more gut-friendly food are also protecting their heart.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has urged consumers to look more closely at labels on these popular products to ensure added salt and sugar do not outweigh their benefits.

Elsewhere, the BHF said that while kombucha – a fermented tea which contains probiotics – can be a better alternative to fizzy drinks, some commercial brands contain added sugars.

It also highlighted that the added sugars in flavoured or fruit-based yoghurts, and blended smoothies, can cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly.

According to the BHF, eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, which can then heighten the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

While the charity stresses these foods are not harmful in moderation, there are “potential drawbacks” when it comes to added salt and sugar.

Tracy Parker, nutrition lead at the BHF, said: “We encourage everyone to choose foods that can keep their gut microbiome healthy.

“The benefits are clear, and we are continuing to improve our understanding of how a gut-friendly diet may help our hearts.

“A lot of these products can contain high levels of salt or sugar though, so it is important to be aware of the potential drawbacks.

“By ensuring you check package labels for added salt and sugars, and eat each in moderation, you can make sure the risks do not outweigh the benefits for your heart health.”