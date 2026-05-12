Breakthrough as scientists discover new way to detect heart and kidney disease far earlier than thought
A new way to detect the onset of heart and kidney disease far earlier than previously possible has been discovered by scientists.
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The breakthrough reveals a novel method for identifying damage to the lining of microscopic blood vessels, transforming the ability to detect disease at its very earliest stages.
Until now, monitoring the health of the vast network of tiny blood vessels that supply vital organs with oxygen and nutrients have remained largely inaccessible to medicine.
Scientists have shown damage to the lining of these microscopic blood vessels signals the earliest stages of heart and kidney disease.
Detecting this type of vascular damage relied on invasive tissue biopsies and advanced microscopy techniques. In this breakthrough, scientists at the University of Bristol demonstrated a new way to identify damage to the blood vessel lining by tracking changes in the sugar and protein rich coating on the surface of these vessels, known as the glycocalyx.
This thin layer lines the inside of the blood vessels, but it is highly sensitive and can change rapidly at the earliest signs of illness.
When the glycocalyx becomes damaged, researchers have shown that it serves as the earliest marker of disease.
The team demonstrated that as blood circulates around the body, red blood cells and blood vessel walls continuously exchange components of this protective coating when they come into contact.
They found that the transfer of the glycocalyx onto red blood cells creates a biochemical “imprint” that closely reflects the condition of the blood vessel lining.
This discovery paves the way for a simple blood test that could allow doctors to detect blood vessel damage and assess a person’s risk of developing heart and kidney related diseases at an earlier stage than ever before.
These findings offer a completely new way to detect and monitor vascular disease through routine blood testing.
Dr Matthew Butler, from the University of Bristol, said: “The health of our blood vessels is central to our overall health and monitoring blood vessel damage has been a routine part of healthcare for decades.
“However, a huge portion of the vascular system is currently inaccessible to doctors and scientists because the vessels are too small to be seen.
“Our results suggest that we can use changes occurring at the surface of red blood cells to identify microscopic blood vessel damage before other markers become detectable.
“Most excitingly, we can also rapidly detect when drugs are effective at restoring the blood vessel lining.
“These findings could transform our ability to spot and treat disease before it progresses to become potentially irreversible or life-threatening.”
Professor Simon Satchell added: “Our findings provide a powerful tool for identifying potential health issues at a much earlier stage.
“This discovery could pave the way for proactive, preventative healthcare, offering the possibility of addressing diseases before they develop.”
The study was directly funded by the Medical Research Council and Kidney Research UK.
The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK funded one or more of the co-authors.
– The paper, Endothelial-erythrocyte glycocalyx exchange opens the door for “liquid biopsies” of endothelial function, is published in the journal Nature Communications