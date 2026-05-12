By Flaminia Luck

A new way to detect the onset of heart and kidney disease far earlier than previously possible has been discovered by scientists.

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The breakthrough reveals a novel method for identifying damage to the lining of microscopic blood vessels, transforming the ability to detect disease at its very earliest stages. Until now, monitoring the health of the vast network of tiny blood vessels that supply vital organs with oxygen and nutrients have remained largely inaccessible to medicine. Scientists have shown damage to the lining of these microscopic blood vessels signals the earliest stages of heart and kidney disease. Detecting this type of vascular damage relied on invasive tissue biopsies and advanced microscopy techniques. In this breakthrough, scientists at the University of Bristol demonstrated a new way to identify damage to the blood vessel lining by tracking changes in the sugar and protein rich coating on the surface of these vessels, known as the glycocalyx. This thin layer lines the inside of the blood vessels, but it is highly sensitive and can change rapidly at the earliest signs of illness. When the glycocalyx becomes damaged, researchers have shown that it serves as the earliest marker of disease.