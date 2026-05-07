Studies have highlighted how the consumption of UPFs is “associated with increased cardiovascular risk, often independent of overall diet quality”

A woman and her son preparing a meal at home. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Heart patients should be told to prioritise home cooking to avoid ultra-processed foods (UPFs), leading medics have said.

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They should also be told to eat slower and avoid late eating, a team of experts have said. A team of European heart medics said that heart patients should cut their UPF intake in a new consensus statement, highlighting how UPFs “have become a significant public health concern” and are linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) clinical consensus statement says studies have highlighted how the consumption of UPFs is “associated with increased cardiovascular risk, often independent of overall diet quality”. But the authors acknowledge that UPFs are “unrecognised” in current dietary advice given in heart clinics as they offered tips on how medics can help patients. Read More: Possible cause of stroke affecting 35,000 Brits identified by experts Read More: What is hantavirus? The mysterious disease linked to the virus-hit cruise ship

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“Current dietary counselling in clinical practice tends to overlook the potential adverse impact of UPFs, with patients not receiving comprehensive nutritional guidance,” the new consensus statement says. It offers some advice for medics including encouraging patients to cook more at home to avoid UPFs, eating slower and avoiding late eating. “Cardiologists can encourage patients to cook at home more frequently by asking about current cooking habits and providing simple meal-planning resources or referrals to nutrition services,” the guidance states. It adds: “Advise patients to prefer high-fibre, minimally processed foods and practice slower, mindful eating to enhance satiety and reduce overeating of UPFs.” The statement, published in the European Heart Journal, goes on: “Discuss with patients the potential benefits of avoiding late eating and establishing regular meal patterns to support overall diet quality and reduce UPF intake.”