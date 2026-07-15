England have fallen at the semi-final stage for the fifth time at major tournaments

Argentina celebrate winning 2-1. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England's dreams of lifting a first major trophy since 1966 are over for another two years after Argentina completed a late comeback to win 2-1 in Atlanta.

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A game that looked like it would go down in English football folklore instead ended in all too familiar despair as the dream of football coming home for the first time since 1966 ended in Atlanta. The Three Lions were minutes away from sending the tie to extra time but Lautaro Martinez's 92nd minute header sent his side through to a second consecutive World Cup final. Anthony Gordon’s strike had England on the cusp of a first men’s World Cup final since Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes lifted the trophy, but reigning champions Argentina never quit.

Heartbreak for Kane and Bellingham. Picture: Getty

Enzo Fernandez slammed home five minutes from time to make it 1-1, and Martinez headed home to break English hearts minutes later. Tuchel threw on Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney for his first minutes of the tournament in the dying embers of stoppage time but it was too little too late. It means the Argentines will face Spain in Sunday's showdown. For England, having lost back-to-back European Championship finals under Sir Gareth Southgate, this was another case of so close yet so far.

The wait for glory goes on. Picture: Getty

The side were cheered on by around 3,500 supporters in Atlanta, and at home England fans were left dejected. At Boxpark in Wembley, north London, supporters were dejected. The most fans could muster as England launched their desperate response was a few claps of encouragement. Sir David Beckham was also pictured looking devastated in the stands.

The Beckham family in the stands. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales said he was "gutted" following England’s 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final. "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you," William wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

England players at full time. Picture: Getty