The family of a 'brave' 17-year-old schoolgirl, who was found fatally injured after attempting to fight off an intruder, have spoken of their heartbreak in the wake of her death.

In a heartbreaking reflection, Lainie's cousin, Megan, wrote on social media: “There’s not enough words, rest peacefully our brave and beautiful cousin Lainie.

He alleges the attacker waited for Ms Stephens' partner, Clive Osborne, to leave for work before entering the home, according to The Sun.

According to Lainie's heartbroken grandfather, Robert Stephen, the 17-year-old told her eight-year-old brother, who witnessed the attack, to hide under the bed in a bid to save him.

Armed police later arrested an 18-year-old man in Newbridge – located five miles away – who was known to Lainie, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police where called to reports of a disturbance, with the force discovering her mother, Rhian Stephens, 38, seriously injured at the property.

Lainie Williams, 17, was found fatally wounded in the bedroom of her home in Cefn Fforest, South Wales, at around 7am on Thursday.

"Very fond childhood memories I’ll cherish forever.“You were and still are so loved.”

Lainie reportedly attempted to fight off the attacker, who also stabbed her mum after entering the family home.

Recounting his understanding of events, Mr Stephens said the attacker “lunged at Lainie with the knife and her mother heard her screams.”

Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old suspect remains in custody following the attack.

Following the attack, Lainie's cousin, Megan, paid tribute to her saying: "There's not enough words, rest peacefully our brave and beautiful cousin Lainie. Very fond childhood memories I'll cherish forever. You were and still are so loved."

Neighbours have described Lainie's mother as a "caring person but who kept herself to herself".

Cefn Fforest Councillor Shane Williams said: "We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the events that have unfolded, and I understand that the police are not looking for anyone else in connection.

"But as councillors, we’d like to do our best to reassure everyone, and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

“We are all hoping for a full recovery for the woman who was hospitalised. Something like this is highly unusual in this area, and I can understand if many residents are now frightened.

"When a young girl loses her life like that, it’s quite horrendous."

Following the tragic news, Detective Superintendent Philip O'Connell, the senior investigating officer, said: “We can confirm that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident after making this arrest earlier.

"We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, and it is likely that residents will see an increased number of officers in the area while we carry out further enquires.

"If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with South Wales police by calling 101, messaging Gwent Police on social media or through the form on their website quoting reference 2500361653. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.