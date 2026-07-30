The TV personality said her heart had been "shattered into a million pieces"

Gemma and Joan Collins pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Reality star Gemma Collins has announced the death of her beloved mum Joan at the age of 70 after a short battle with pneumonia.

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"The house will never sound the same without you. Your voice, your smile, your little ways, they are woven into every corner of my life. I will miss you more than I could ever put into words." The 45-year-old went on to thank her mum for "every hug, every sacrifice, every lesson, and every moment. "Thank you for being my mum. It has been the greatest privilege to be your daughter." She finished the tribute: "You will be loved forever, missed every single day, and never, ever forgotten."

The TV personality said her heart had been "shattered into a million pieces". Picture: Alamy