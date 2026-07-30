Heartbroken Gemma Collins reveals death of 'beautiful' mum Joan aged 70
The TV personality said her heart had been "shattered into a million pieces"
Reality star Gemma Collins has announced the death of her beloved mum Joan at the age of 70 after a short battle with pneumonia.
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Collins revealed the sad news in a touching social media post on July 29.
The TV personality said her heart had been "shattered into a million pieces".
"No words will ever be enough to thank you for loving me, guiding me, and being my mum," The Only Way is Essex star wrote.
"You gave me life, you gave me strength, and you gave me memories that I will carry for every day I have left.
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"The house will never sound the same without you. Your voice, your smile, your little ways, they are woven into every corner of my life. I will miss you more than I could ever put into words."
The 45-year-old went on to thank her mum for "every hug, every sacrifice, every lesson, and every moment.
"Thank you for being my mum. It has been the greatest privilege to be your daughter."
She finished the tribute: "You will be loved forever, missed every single day, and never, ever forgotten."
Joan was rushed to hospital last month after becoming ill with pneumonia for the second time in six months.
She had previously been struck down by the infection just six months earlier, spending five weeks before Christmas in a time Gemma described as the "toughest of her life".
Joan had also reportedly been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis which left her with a higher risk of facing infections.
In 2025, Gemma revealed her mum had been rushed to hospital following a breast cancer scare, prompting her to undergo a screening herself.