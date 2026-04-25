'Our hearts are broken': Family of 33-year-old murder victim describe devastating loss of 'bright' and ‘beautiful soul’
The family have spoken of their pain following Amber O'Brien's death in Manchester
The family of a woman found dead in a block of flats in Manchester have described the 33-year-old as a “beautiful soul”.
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Amber O’Brien was found dead in a building on Broadmoss Drive, Blackley, a suburb in the north of the city, shortly before 6pm on April 19.
Her death followed reports of a disturbance at the property, Greater Manchester Police said.
On Wednesday, Stephan Garner, 31, of Somerton Court, Blackley, was charged with Ms O’Brien’s murder and remanded into custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.
In a statement issued through police on Saturday, Ms O’Brien’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Amber.
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“Her passing has left us devastated, and she will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her," her family continued in a statement.
“Amber was known for her warm smile and her natural ability to lift others up.
“She had a truly kind heart and made everyone around her feel valued and appreciated.
“She was a devoted daughter and sister and a beautiful soul whose bright spirit brought joy, laughter, and comfort wherever she went.
“Our hearts are broken. Amber’s memory will live on with us forever.”