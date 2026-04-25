The family of a woman found dead in a block of flats in Manchester have described the 33-year-old as a “beautiful soul”.

Amber O’Brien was found dead in a building on Broadmoss Drive, Blackley, a suburb in the north of the city, shortly before 6pm on April 19.

Her death followed reports of a disturbance at the property, Greater Manchester Police said.

On Wednesday, Stephan Garner, 31, of Somerton Court, Blackley, was charged with Ms O’Brien’s murder and remanded into custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

In a statement issued through police on Saturday, Ms O’Brien’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Amber.

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