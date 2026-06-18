Across parts of Spain, France and Italy, temperatures are expected to rise into the high 30s and low 40s.

Heat builds across UK and Europe with temperatures to soar above 40C. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A significant heatwave is developing across large parts of Europe, with temperatures forecast to climb well above average for this time of year.

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According to the Met Office, across parts of Spain, France and Italy, temperatures are expected to rise into the high 30s, with some locations likely to exceed 40C during the coming days. The soaring temperatures are being driven by a strong area of high pressure building over continental Europe This high pressure is promoting widespread sinking air, which suppresses cloud formation, the Met Office says, which allows for prolonged sunshine, and leads to increasing temperatures through compressional heating. In some parts of mainland Europe, temperatures could reach around 10C above average for mid-June. Read more: Heatwave on the way as Brits to bask in 30C heat as parts of UK set to be hotter than Barbados Read more: 'I wouldn’t let my dog in there': Exclusive testing finds River Trent water contains more E.coli than a high street pub toilet

The heat is building across Europe this week due to persistent high pressure🌡️



Maximum temperatures could reach around 40°C in parts of Spain, France and Italy over the weekend



Minimum temperatures will not fall much below 20°C, leading to some tropical nights pic.twitter.com/vr5TnhqeaE — Met Office (@metoffice) June 17, 2026

While Europe heats up, the Met Office predicts the UK will experience a more complex and variable pattern. Heatwave conditions are forecast for parts of the UK this weekend as temperatures rise, with some areas set to be hotter than Barbados. A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. Some areas in the south and south-east of England are likely to see heatwave criteria met by Saturday and more widely on Sunday, as 32C could be hit in the warmest locations. The threshold varies in each county, between 25C across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of the south-west of England, and 28C in London and its surrounding counties. The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados is set to see temperatures fluctuate between 26C and 30C on Sunday, according to the forecaster.

Some areas in the south and south-east of England are likely to see heatwave criteria met. Picture: Alamy