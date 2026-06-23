The UK is bracing for its hottest June day on record, with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 35C.

A “heat-dome” settling over western Europe could bring temperatures of up to 40C by Wednesday, with this latest heatwave expected to surpass the record for June set in Hampshire in 1976.

The Met Office has already given a rare red warning for both Wednesday and Thursday, while there were nearly 30,000 lightning strikes as massive thunderstorms swept across southern England overnight.

Meanwhile in France, 40 people have drowned since a heatwave stared on Thursday last week.

The temperature could come close to the UK’s all-time high of 40.3C which was measured in July 2022.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The Met Office is flagging 39C as a headline maximum temperature on Thursday, most likely for somewhere in London or the South East.

“Forecast temperature values are indicative and are subject to a slight range either side.

“It is possible we could see temperatures higher than the 39C if the final values are at the upper end of our narrow range."

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