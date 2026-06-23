Heatwave grips Britain: UK braced for hottest day ever - as hundreds of schools close and weather triggers travel chaos
The Met Office has issued a red warning for the UK -after massive thunderstorm overnight sparked flash floods
The UK is bracing for its hottest June day on record, with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 35C.
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A “heat-dome” settling over western Europe could bring temperatures of up to 40C by Wednesday, with this latest heatwave expected to surpass the record for June set in Hampshire in 1976.
The Met Office has already given a rare red warning for both Wednesday and Thursday, while there were nearly 30,000 lightning strikes as massive thunderstorms swept across southern England overnight.
Meanwhile in France, 40 people have drowned since a heatwave stared on Thursday last week.
The temperature could come close to the UK’s all-time high of 40.3C which was measured in July 2022.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The Met Office is flagging 39C as a headline maximum temperature on Thursday, most likely for somewhere in London or the South East.
“Forecast temperature values are indicative and are subject to a slight range either side.
“It is possible we could see temperatures higher than the 39C if the final values are at the upper end of our narrow range."
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In pictures: Britain swelters in the heat
Schools set to close as Department for Education responds to cocerns about children in the heat
The government has not said that a specific temperature is a cut-off point for school closures.
However, LBC learned today that at least 143 schools across the West Country, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire are completely closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Schools are issuing specific guidance on a case-by-case basis, but common adaptations for the heat include:
- Advice against holding physical activity outside for long periods,
- Start and finish times might be modified to ensure hottest periods are avoided,
- Sports days have been postponed or cancelled,
- Students are encouraged to drink lots of water
London is 'cooking', United Nations chief warns
The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres referenced Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale Of Two Cities at an address at London Climate Action Week.
Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Mr Guterres said: "Crisis brings clarity and here in London – the city of Dickens – it is clear that our world is facing a ‘tale of two crises’.
"A climate crisis is pushing us deeper towards higher temperatures and closer to catastrophic tipping points and an energy crisis exposing the folly of a world hooked on hydrocarbons.
"On the surface, these crises may seem separate, but they share the same destructive origin: fossil fuels."
He added: "London isn't just calling. It’s cooking."
Where are the extreme temperatures coming from?
Temperatures are expected to reach almost 40C as a "heat dome" weather phenomenon covers Europe.
According to meteorologists, the heat wave is being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara.
This is said to be fuelled by a strong high-pressure system known as the "African anticyclone."
This process the traps hot air over Western and Central Europe, allowing temperatures to climb as the week goes on.
As a result, the Met Office upgraded its amber warnings to red ‘extreme heat’ warnings.
Brits advised to eat cucumbers and ditch the suit and tie
While drinking water is encouraged, hydrating foods are also overlooked as the heat is set to soar, experts have said.
Sejal Jacob, Nutritionist Resource member and registered dietitian, said: “Most of the time during a heatwave, especially when we have temperatures like what we’ve got, the first thing we tend to notice is that our appetite reduces, which can lead to a reduced dietary intake.
"Many of us are drawn more towards fluids, which is your body’s natural mechanism to signal that you need to stay hydrated."
People have been advised to eat foods such as watermelon, tomatoes, grapes, courgettes, lettuce, cucumber and berries while we see such high temperatures.
London Ambulance Service chief tells LBC 'we are all at risk' and gives top tips to stay safe
Craig Harman, chief operating officer of the service, said that his colleagues are expecting a 50% increase in demand this week.
He told LBC: "The Met Office has issued an extreme red weather warning which means in some way we are all at risk.
"It's likely to end up being our busiest week on record with 50% more demand than we would typically see.
"We are encouraging everybody to think about what they are doing to keep themselves out of the sun, particularly during the busy bits of the day.
"Even if you don't feel thirsty, we would ask people to really consider keeping themselve
"Of course there are groups of people that will suffer more in the heat like elderly and vulnerable people and those with underlying medical conditions, particularly patients with cardiac conditions and respiratory illness."
Lightning strike sets house on fire
A house was set alight after being struck by lightning as thunderstorms swept across southern parts of England.
The detached property in Emersons Green, Bristol was engulfed in flames just before 6pm yesterday.
Dramatic thunderstorms sweep across UK bringing 30,000 lightning strikes
Dramatic thunderstorms hit the country overnight, bringing flash flooding, house fires and travel chaos.
The Met Office said 29,074 lightning strikes have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday. All of these strikes were over England, with the majority – 18,540 – over Somerset.
The Met Office’s lightning map also shows there have been hundreds more strikes across south-east England on Tuesday morning.
The highest overnight temperature was 20.4C in Gosport, Hampshire, while eight other places recorded a tropical night where temperatures do not fall below 20C.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it had responded to around 400 calls overnight, including two house fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes and flooding of homes.
Tragedy in France
Two children aged 2 and 4 died in a hot car in France.
The boys both suffered cardiac arrest in the car which was parked in their grandmother’s garden in Vaucluse on Monday when temperatures neared 40C.
Prosecutors initially said the boys climbed into the car without their mother knowing.
But a police source told a newspaper in France that the mother had ‘forgotten her children’ while out shopping.
Police are investigating