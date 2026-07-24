The UKHSA said the heat could have minor effects on health and social care services, with vulnerable people facing a higher risk of serious illness or death

A couple relaxing in the shade at the beach at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Yellow heat health alerts have come into force across central and southern England, with temperatures forecast to reach 30C in some areas.

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The alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency, cover the East and West Midlands, eastern England, London, the South East and South West. They are in place from 09:00 BST on Friday until 09:00 on Sunday. The UKHSA said the heat could have minor effects on health and social care services, with vulnerable people facing a higher risk of serious illness or death. Central, southern and eastern England are expected to see temperatures widely reach 25C to 28C on Friday, with a few places reaching 30C. Parts of east Wales could also reach the high 20s, while temperatures in northern England and elsewhere in Wales are expected to sit between 20C and 25C. Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to be warm, with highs of 19C to 23C. Read More: UK’s biggest water supplier Thames Water announces hosepipe ban - as 10 million people face restrictions Read More: First part of UK declares drought status - after record dry conditions, wildfires, heatwaves and dwindling rivers

Central, southern and eastern England are expected to see temperatures widely reach 25C to 28C on Friday. Picture: Getty

Most areas will see sunshine, although north-west Scotland is expected to have thicker cloud and patchy rain later on Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall gradually over the weekend as fresher north-westerly winds return. By Sunday afternoon, highs are forecast to range from 16C in northern Scotland to 25C in south-east England. The change is expected to end heatwave conditions which have lasted for 19 days in Usk, Monmouthshire, and Exeter, Devon. The weekend is also expected to bring some rain, although forecasters say it will not be enough to make a major difference to drought-hit areas. A drought was declared across large parts of north and mid-Wales on Thursday. The rest of Wales, along with much of central, southern and eastern England, remains in the “prolonged dry weather” category - one level below drought.

Dried grass on Peckham Common, London. Picture: Getty