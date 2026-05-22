Parts of the country will be hotter than top European holiday spots such as Mykonos, Marbella and Benidorm.

Heat health warnings issued as temperatures set to soar to 33C. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Heat health alerts have been issued for parts of the country as the UK is forecast to see its hottest May day on record over the bank holiday weekend.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) yellow alerts come into force on Friday morning, with officials warning that the hot weather could cause minor disruption to health and social care services through to Wednesday. Warnings are in place for much of the Midlands, eastern England and the South East. Vulnerable people may need extra support, with hotter indoor temperatures also expected, according to the UKHSA. Temperatures are forecast to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands on Monday — higher than the UK’s current May temperature record of 32.8C. Read more: Traffic jams expected on popular tourist routes as bank holiday getaway begins Read more: Younger people more sick than previous generations, study finds

Temperatures are forecast to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Highs of 28C are expected in parts of south-east England on Friday before climbing above 30C across swathes of England and Wales over the following days. It means many areas will also be hotter than top European holiday spots such as Mykonos, Marbella and Benidorm. Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steve Kocher, said: “It is likely that the May and spring UK temperature records will be broken over the bank holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8C.” Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to see temperatures reaching the mid-20s by next week. A UK heatwave is officially recorded when an area experiences at least three consecutive days with temperatures meeting or exceeding the region’s heatwave threshold. The current May temperature record stands at 32.8 °C, set in Camden Square, London, in 1922. The warmest day recorded in the UK so far this year was 26.6C at Kew Gardens in south-west London in April.

As high pressure builds this weekend the weather will turn sunny and dry for much of the UK. Heatwave conditions are likely to be met across southern and central areas, and the hot and sunny weather is likely to challenge the May records for maximum and minimum temperature early… pic.twitter.com/GkJYCzW3rA — Met Office (@metoffice) May 21, 2026