By Chay Quinn

More than half a million customers will be protected from unfair energy price hikes as Ofgem begins regulating heat networks.

Heat networks involve firms heating multiple buildings from a central heating source, such as using excess heat generated by a data centre or factory to heat connected properties via pipes. The industry was previously unregulated but has come under Ofgem's remit from January 27. New rules will bring heat network customers in England, Scotland and Wales more closely in line with those living on traditional gas and electricity connections. Ofgem will have the power to act if a heat network operator puts up prices unfairly or delivers poor service, with compensation available to customers who suffer an outage.

DESNZ have announced funding for new heat network projects, including one in Salford's MediaCity (pictured). Picture: Getty

Homes and businesses on heat networks will also see clearer, itemised billing and there will be greater support for vulnerable customers, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said. Some heat network customers have seen energy prices rises of up to 450 per cent following the increase in gas prices. Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: "For too long customers on heat networks have been unprotected, being hit with unfair price rises and having to manage with hugely inconvenient service outages. "It's simply not good enough - and that is why from today, we're giving Ofgem new powers to act and hold heat network suppliers operating a poor-quality service to account. "Support is already available through the Energy Ombudsman, and I would encourage anyone with an ongoing issue with their heat network to get in touch with them and take advantage of these new consumer rights." The Government also announced more than £47 million of funding through the Green Heat Network Fund to support the development of four heat network projects in Waterloo and Hounslow in London, Sunderland, and Media City in Salford.