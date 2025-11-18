Heat pump discount to be extended to air-conditioning devices in UK-first scheme
The Government is set to extend the heat pump discount scheme to models that also cool homes
Households will be able to get £2,500 off the cost of heat pumps that also provide air conditioning in a shake-up of a government subsidy scheme, reports claim.
In an attempt to make the push towards heat pumps more consumer friendly, ministers have drawn up plans which include the units which can warm homes in winter and cool them in the summer.
The devices are common in southern Europe - and have become more prevalent in Britain as the nation experiences hotter summers.
The scheme's update will mark the first time that the Government has subsidised technology to cool UK homes, according to the Times.
The extension comes as Energy Secretary Ed Miliband seeks to protect the subsidies from a raid by Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Budget on November 26.
Reports have claimed Ms Reeves is eyeing up funds for the scheme to reduce consumers' energy bills by up to £170.
Air-to-air heat pumps are smaller and cheaper than regular air-to-water pumps, which heat water that is then dispersed throughout properties using radiators.
Ministers within the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) have also proposed using the scheme to pay for heat batteries.
These devices use electricity to heat homes at night when energy is cheap before storing it until the daytime when the heat is needed.