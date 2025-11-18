Households will be able to get £2,500 off the cost of heat pumps that also provide air conditioning in a shake-up of a government subsidy scheme, reports claim.

In an attempt to make the push towards heat pumps more consumer friendly, ministers have drawn up plans which include the units which can warm homes in winter and cool them in the summer.

The devices are common in southern Europe - and have become more prevalent in Britain as the nation experiences hotter summers.

The scheme's update will mark the first time that the Government has subsidised technology to cool UK homes, according to the Times.

