The idea that the government could cut heat pump support provided by the Boiler Upgrade Scheme as part of a drive to find £2bn for higher defence spending should concern anyone who cares about fuel poverty, jobs, or Labour's promise to improve living standards.

According to reports, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme could face significant reductions as ministers seek savings to fund defence. The scheme has supported nearly 80,000 heat pump installations since 2022 and helped build a domestic industry growing by more than 25% a year.

The people who would feel the consequences aren’t Whitehall officials or Treasury spreadsheets. They’re families living in draughty homes, the most vulnerable who are already worried about winter bills, and thousands of workers employed across Britain's heating, insulation and renewables sectors.

Nobody disputes the need for stronger national defence. The world is more dangerous than it was a decade ago. But if government needs to find £2bn, it should begin with waste, not with programmes that help people to have warm, comfortable and safe homes.

A good place to start would be the money spent paying electricity generators not to generate electricity. Britain is reportedly on track to spend more than £1.5bn this year switching off wind farms because the grid cannot accommodate the power they produce, while other generators are paid to meet demand elsewhere. Before cutting support for warm homes, ministers should focus on fixing a system that asks consumers to pay for both.

Critics often claim the Boiler Upgrade Scheme primarily benefits middle-class homeowners, but about half of funding has gone to households with incomes below the average – that is distinctly not the most well-off. More importantly, the scheme's purpose is not simply to help today's recipients, but also to build the workforce, supply chains and market competition needed to bring costs down for tomorrow's recipients. Every successful technology follows the same pattern. The first mobile phones, televisions and electric cars were not affordable for everyone, but scale and competition eventually changed that.

If the Government feels support is not reaching enough low-income households, the answer isn’t to cut support but to target it more effectively towards those who need it most.

Through our work delivering heating and home improvements, we have seen every type of property and every type of customer. We regularly visit homes where damp and mould spread because of poor insulation, often contributing to serious health problems. We meet residents who heat one room rather than an entire house because anything more is unaffordable. On occasion, we’ve carried out work at our own expense because the customer fell through the gaps in existing support schemes and we couldn’t simply walk away.

Making sure everyone has a comfortable home that doesn't drive them into debt and poverty is a minimum standard of living, not an environmental luxury.

As a Labour Party member, I struggle to see how leaving vulnerable people colder, trapped in poor-quality housing or paying more to heat their homes can be reconciled with the values on which this government was elected. The answer to imperfect targeting is better targeting, not less support.

If ministers need £2bn, let them find it in inefficiency, inadequate infrastructure and poor-value spending. But don't ask struggling households to pay the price again. Labour was elected on a promise to raise living standards, not lower the thermostat on those most in need.

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Johnathan Mackenna is Managing Director of Macbrook Gas.

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