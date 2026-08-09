Heat record set in 1995 set to be smashed next week as fifth heatwave sees temperatures soar
Temperatures have risen to 30C in south-east England as the UK prepares for a fifth heatwave in the coming week.
A heatwave record set 31 years ago could be broken early next week as the country faces its fifth heatwave.
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Before today, there have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. That is just one day short of the 34 days recorded back in 1995.
The hot weather is set to continue, with the country's fifth heatwave forecast over the coming week, meaning the previous record for days over 30C could soon be smashed.
The south and south-eastern parts of the UK could see temperatures climb into the 30s, potentially reaching up to 33C in the South East, the Met Office said.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.
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The yellow heat health alerts are to last until 9pm on Tuesday.
They warn that the hot weather is likely to affect the wellbeing of the population and put additional pressure on healthcare services.
The Met Office said heatwave conditions will likely return next week, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday.
Two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July have fuelled drought and wildfires.
The National Trust is asking people to sign a petition calling on the Government to make tackling climate change a national mission.
As has been the case throughout this summer, heat is once again poised to surge north into parts of the UK through the coming week🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2026
Temperatures are currently expected to peak in the mid 30s Celsius for some on Wednesday and Thursday 📈🌍 pic.twitter.com/NmvhWSaMbE
It comes after several wildfires broke out in the UK over recent weeks, with large blazes at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk, Headon Warren on the Isle of Wight, Llanwonno in the Rhondda Valleys, South Wales, and the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.
Reservoir storage in England has dropped to 69%, down from 72% a week ago and nearly 12 percentage points below the long-term average for the time of year, the Environment Agency said on Friday.
Storage stood at 85% at the end of June, which was the average for that point in the year, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks.
Five reservoirs are now classed as having “exceptionally low” levels: Blagdon in Somerset (54% full); Clywedog in Powys, which provides water for central and north-west England (62%); the Dove group of reservoirs in Derbyshire (74%); Hanningfield in Essex (60%); and Wimbleball in Somerset (50%).
Last month was the driest July for England and Wales since records began in 1836, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office.
Nineteen counties across England recorded effectively no rainfall – 1mm or less – across the whole of the month, Met Office figures show.