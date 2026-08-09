Temperatures have risen to 30C in south-east England as the UK prepares for a fifth heatwave in the coming week.

Heat health alerts have come into force as the fifth heatwave of the year approaches the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A heatwave record set 31 years ago could be broken early next week as the country faces its fifth heatwave.

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Before today, there have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK. That is just one day short of the 34 days recorded back in 1995. The hot weather is set to continue, with the country's fifth heatwave forecast over the coming week, meaning the previous record for days over 30C could soon be smashed. The south and south-eastern parts of the UK could see temperatures climb into the 30s, potentially reaching up to 33C in the South East, the Met Office said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London. Read more: Blow for high street after July heatwave led to drop in shopper footfall Read more: NHS ordered to prepare for effects of heatwaves in same way it plans for winter

People enjoy the sunshine in Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

The yellow heat health alerts are to last until 9pm on Tuesday. They warn that the hot weather is likely to affect the wellbeing of the population and put additional pressure on healthcare services. The Met Office said heatwave conditions will likely return next week, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday. Two record-breaking heatwaves in May and June led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July have fuelled drought and wildfires. The National Trust is asking people to sign a petition calling on the Government to make tackling climate change a national mission.

As has been the case throughout this summer, heat is once again poised to surge north into parts of the UK through the coming week🌡️



Temperatures are currently expected to peak in the mid 30s Celsius for some on Wednesday and Thursday 📈🌍 pic.twitter.com/NmvhWSaMbE — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2026

It comes after several wildfires broke out in the UK over recent weeks, with large blazes at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk, Headon Warren on the Isle of Wight, Llanwonno in the Rhondda Valleys, South Wales, and the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland. Reservoir storage in England has dropped to 69%, down from 72% a week ago and nearly 12 percentage points below the long-term average for the time of year, the Environment Agency said on Friday. Storage stood at 85% at the end of June, which was the average for that point in the year, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks.

A part of Hollow Pond in Leytonstone dries up as a drought persists in London. Picture: Alamy