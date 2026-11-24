Heat deaths reached a record high in England in 2026 after several months of scorching temperature, new data shows.

The figure marks a 76% increase on the previous record in the summer of 2022, when 2,985 heat-associated deaths were recorded.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed an estimated 5,258 deaths linked to heat in England this year, making it the highest total since records began in 2016.

The data comes after provisional Met Office statistics showed the summer of 2026 was the hottest since records began in 1884.

Multiple heatwaves were recorded across the country between the first temperature spike in late May and the last in mid-August.

According to the UKHSA, the most heat-associated deaths were recorded between 21 to 28 June 2026 - considered to be the second heat episode of the summer.

Summer 2026 also saw a few unprecedented heat-health events, including the issuance of the first ever Heat-Health Alert in May, and only the second red Heat-Health Alert ever issued in England.

The June heatwave formed part of a wider period of sustained extreme heat across Europe and followed an unusually early heat event in May.