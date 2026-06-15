South east England could reach heatwave criteria by the weekend

The UK reached record high temperatures in May. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The UK is set to be warmer than Ibiza on Friday with temperatures expected to climb to 30C, with the Met Office warning of a possible heatwave in parts of England.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow heat health alert in advance of the hot spell for parts of the country ,meaning minor impacts across health and care services are likely. They are currently in place from 3pm on Wednesday until 8pm on Monday June 22 - with the Met Office warning temperatures in the South East specifically could reach heatwave criteria by the weekend. Warmer temperatures will be concentrated in the East Midlands, the east of England, London and the South East. By Friday, temperatures could climb to 30C across parts of south-eastern England, however the UKHSA said there was also a chance of thunderstorms. Read more: Heatwave could hit southern parts of UK by end of the week Read more: Brits must eat less meat and dairy to hit climate targets, environmental body warns

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office,warned rising temperatures and humidity will likely come with overcast skies for many. Picture: Alamy

“Friday is likely to see very warm, locally hot conditions for south-east and some eastern areas of England, with higher humidity and the chance of a few thunderstorms,” a spokesperson for UKHSA said on Monday. “There is considerable uncertainty for the duration of the very warm conditions however, as a weak weather front moving east into Saturday may bring slightly lower temperatures and fresher conditions. “However, there is the potential that the weather front stalls toward the South East allowing very warm or hot conditions to linger across, or near to the far south or South East, perhaps then becoming more extensive again into the following week.” Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office,warned rising temperatures and humidity will likely come with overcast skies for many.

Heatwave Umbrella In London. Picture: Getty