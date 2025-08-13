A woman uses an umbrella to avoid sun as UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a high heat health warning at the 'amber' level for London. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Weather warnings have been issued as the fourth heatwave of the summer brings thunderstorms and showers.

Alerts have been issued from 6pm today to 6pm on Monday across the nation, as another week of hot weather looms. Yellow alerts have been issued for: Yorkshire and The Humber,

East Midlands,

West Midlands,

East of England,

London,

the South East,

South West An amber heat alert was due end at 6pm in the Midlands, London, the South East, and East of England. The warnings mean significant impacts on health and social care services are possible due to high temperatures, including a potential rise in deaths among the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions. Under UKHSA and the Met Office, a yellow alert means that weather conditions may cause an increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and a rise in risk to health for those aged over 65, or those with pre-existing health conditions. Read More: Stargazers revel at spectacular meteor shower - here’s how you can still catch it Read More: Drivers warned to stay off the roads during ‘hottest hours of the day’ as scorching temperatures hit France

People cool off diving into the slip at Clontarf in Dublin Picture. Picture: Alamy

Heavy rain and thunder hit London and Kent on Wednesday afternoon, and the Met Office said it was likely the South East would continue to get thick clouds and a risk of heavy thundery showers overnight. Northern England and Northern Ireland should see isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms and flood alerts have been issued for Scotland. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued alerts across 19 regions. It says heavy thundery showers or rain may affect the region during Wednesday afternoon and evening and during Thursday, with a risk of significant localised flooding effects from surface water and smaller rivers. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour, and 50mm locally, as well as hail and gusty winds.

