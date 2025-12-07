A large police, fire and ambulance presence led to armed officers patrolling a car park close to the scene in the hunt for the group of men behind the attack

Armed police descend on Heathrow Airport - as arrests made outside terminal. Picture: X / @_finfraser

By Danielle de Wolfe

Armed police have made an arrest after a 'number of people' were 'sprayed with a pepper spray-like substance' at Heathrow Airport close to Terminal 3.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, with close to a dozen marked vehicles seen in the vicinity of the airport terminal. Police confirmed that a number of members of the public were "assaulted" at a multi-storey car park close to the terminal building. A group of men were seen to use a "form of pepper spray," before the group of men fled the scene. Fire engines and emergency ambulance personnel were also in attendance, with the incident said to have taken place in the multi-storey car park outside Terminal 3.

Footage uploaded by X user @_umarjaved, showing a figure being detained by armed police close to the airport terminal. It comes as further footage emerged showing armed police appearing to search a carpark close to the terminal building. In a statement on Sunday, the Met said: "Police are in attendance at Heathrow Airport while we investigate the circumstances around the assault of a number of people this morning. "Officers were called at 08:11hrs to a multi-storey car park at Terminal 3 following reports of multiple people being assaulted. "A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene. "Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects. "London Ambulance Service attended and the victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. "There is currently some disruption to traffic in the area and Terminal 3 remains open.

Who knows what’s happening at Heathrow T3, stuck here for nearly an hour and armed police searching every car about pic.twitter.com/opjT8FffZs — Fin Fraser (@_finfraser) December 7, 2025

A statement from Heathrow's press office shortly after reports emerged said: "Our teams are responding to an incident with emergency services at terminal 3 multistorey car park. We will provide updates shortly." Armed officers could be seen patrolling the carpark, with one officer appearing to search the back of a vehicle in what appeared to be a hunt for the suspects. A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.14am today to assist emergency service colleagues at an incident near Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport. Firefighters remain at the scene."