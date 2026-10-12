The airport's chief executive warned its owners "cannot wait forever" for the backing

Andy Burnham has been urged to act sooner rather than later on plans to expand Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Plans to invest over £30billion into Heathrow Airport could be scrapped if Andy Burnham does not hurry up plans to approve the building of a third runway, its boss has warned.

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The PM said there were "concerns" about expanding Heathrow and added that Manchester Airport has "capacity" for expansion. Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025. The hub's investors, including the Qatar Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and China Investment Corp, reportedly have until the new year to decide whether to submit a formal planning application for the runway. Mr Woldbye told the Financial Times: "Our shareholders would like to do this. "They do think that things are taking a long time, and so far they have decided to be OK with that… But of course we cannot wait forever." "At some point in time we need a level of certainty. I think by the end of the year we’ll be looking and saying 'let’s assess this, let’s take stock and see where we are.'"

Mr Burnham has not yet made decision on whether the expansion will be approved. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In its latest passenger traffic update on Monday, Heathrow reported a 2.3% drop year-on-year in September to 7.2 million, driven by a 20.1% plunge in those from the Middle East due to the Iran war. UK passengers were also lower, down 4%, with a 1.2% fall for those from the European Union. But Mr Woldbye said that demand continues to outstrip capacity despite last month’s drop in passenger numbers and insisted the debate over its third runway has "been settled" in support of the expansion project. On Wednesday, he is due to appear in front of the Transport Select Committee as it scrutinises the expansion plans. He added: "The debate about whether the UK needs additional hub airport capacity has been settled. "Businesses, trade unions, regional airports, airlines and politicians agree that better global connections are critical if the UK is to compete, trade and grow. "This is not simply an investment in an airport. It is an investment in the UK’s future competitiveness.

Rachel Reeves had previously given her approval to the plans during her time as Chancellor under Sir Keir Starmer's government. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy