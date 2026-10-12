Billions worth of investment into Heathrow could be pulled if Burnham doesn't decide on expansion soon, boss warns
The airport's chief executive warned its owners "cannot wait forever" for the backing
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Plans to invest over £30billion into Heathrow Airport could be scrapped if Andy Burnham does not hurry up plans to approve the building of a third runway, its boss has warned.
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Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said its owners "cannot wait forever" for the government's backing for the expansion, pointing to demand outstripping capacity.
Mr Woldbye argued that the airport's backers could reassess their £33 billion plans if Andy Burnham does not commit to the runway project.
At the Labour Party Conference last month, Mr Burnham told LBC that he would wait for the results of the consultation on plans for the expansion.
Read more: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side
Read more: Andy Burnham’s Heathrow hesitation is a blow to British manufacturing
The PM said there were "concerns" about expanding Heathrow and added that Manchester Airport has "capacity" for expansion.
Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025.
The hub's investors, including the Qatar Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and China Investment Corp, reportedly have until the new year to decide whether to submit a formal planning application for the runway.
Mr Woldbye told the Financial Times: "Our shareholders would like to do this.
"They do think that things are taking a long time, and so far they have decided to be OK with that… But of course we cannot wait forever."
"At some point in time we need a level of certainty. I think by the end of the year we’ll be looking and saying 'let’s assess this, let’s take stock and see where we are.'"
In its latest passenger traffic update on Monday, Heathrow reported a 2.3% drop year-on-year in September to 7.2 million, driven by a 20.1% plunge in those from the Middle East due to the Iran war.
UK passengers were also lower, down 4%, with a 1.2% fall for those from the European Union.
But Mr Woldbye said that demand continues to outstrip capacity despite last month’s drop in passenger numbers and insisted the debate over its third runway has "been settled" in support of the expansion project.
On Wednesday, he is due to appear in front of the Transport Select Committee as it scrutinises the expansion plans.
He added: "The debate about whether the UK needs additional hub airport capacity has been settled.
"Businesses, trade unions, regional airports, airlines and politicians agree that better global connections are critical if the UK is to compete, trade and grow.
"This is not simply an investment in an airport. It is an investment in the UK’s future competitiveness.
"At a time when other international hubs continue to grow and attract new routes, this country has an opportunity to strengthen its global connections and unlock growth in every nation and region."
Estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25 to build the runway, the scheme is expected to be fully privately financed.
It would see Heathrow’s capacity increase to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers per year.
Ms Reeves had suggested the runway could be open in 2035, but airport bosses have told ministers that timetable appears impossible to meet
.The airport aims to get planning permission by 2029, and from that point believes building the new runway within a decade to be a reasonable goal.