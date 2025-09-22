Flights have been delayed and cancelled from the major London airport since Friday because its automatic check-in systems were hit by "technical issues"

Travellers queue to check in at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4. Picture: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

By Frankie Elliott

Passengers at Heathrow Airport are continuing to face flight disruption today after a cyber attack plunged several European airports into travel chaos over the weekend.

Flights have been delayed and cancelled from the major London airport since Friday because its automatic check-in systems were hit by "technical issues". Brussels and Berlin airports were also impacted after software provider Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines at airports worldwide, had its systems infiltrated by cyber criminals. Passengers were met with queues, delays and confusion, as airport staff were forced to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually. The disruption continues this morning, with flights from Heathrow to Stuttgart, Dublin and Zurich currently showing as delayed. Brussels Airport said it had "no indication yet" when the system would be operational again and requested airlines to suspend half its departing flights for today.

Passengers wait in front of the check-in counters in Terminal 1 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in the aftermath of a widespread cyber attack on European airports. Picture: Michael Ukas/dpa

The European Union's cybersecurity agency confirmed the disruptions were caused by problems with automatic check-in systems, following a third-party ransomware attack. The technology allows multiple providers to use the same check-in desks and departure gates at an airport, rather than requiring their own. "The type of ransomware has been identified. Law enforcement is involved to investigate," the agency ENISA said in a statement. According to flight tracking data, a dozen flights were cancelled and more than 200 were delayed at Heathrow Airport this weekend because of the cyber attack. Heathrow apologised to those who had faced delays but stressed "the vast majority of flights have continued to operate". "Work continues to resolve and recover from Friday's outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in," Heathrow said.

Passengers continue to wait at the Brussels Airport as European airports are experiencing disruptions due to the cyberattack. Picture: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu