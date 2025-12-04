The airport has unveiled the hefty fine for drivers who exceed the 10 minute drop-off limit

Passengers being dropped off at Heathrow Airport face a hefty fine. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Drivers dropping loved ones off at Heathrow Airport are set to be hit with a hefty £80 fine if they exceed the maximum 10-minute drop-off time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new measures, detailed on the airport's website, say drivers tipping over the 10-minute mark by even a minute will now be slapped with the £80 fine. Motorists have branded the new rules "insane" and described the move as "a complete and utter joke". Under the revised regulations, Heathrow's Terminal Drop-Off Charge will increase from £6 to £7 per visit from January 1, 2026. The rules allow a maximum stay of 10-minutes, with the fines set be introduced across the airport's drop-off areas. Read more: Facial recognition coming to a town near you: Police set to ramp up use of controversial tech to cut crime Read more: 'It shook the whole house': 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits north-west England

Heathrow defended the policy, saying the costs "bring Heathrow's Terminal Drop-Off Charge in line with other major UK airports". Picture: Alamy

According to the Heathrow website, the £6 charge "applies at Heathrow every time a vehicle enters the terminal drop-off areas*. "Drop-off areas are located right outside each terminal, making for the easiest and quickest way to drop-off passengers. 'If a vehicle is on the forecourt longer than 10 minutes, this will result in an £80 Parking Charge Notice (PCN), reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days." It comes as the Business Travel Association has branded the decision "yet another example of rising airport charges hitting the very people who keep our economy moving". By comparison, Gatwick Airport currently charges £7 for a maximum stay of 10 minutes. Meanwhile, drivers at Manchester Airport are billed between £5 and £25 depending on stay time.

An elevated view of the Drop Off Zone for cars outside Terminal Three at Heathrow airport London England Great Britain UK. Picture: Alamy