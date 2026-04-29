Airspace closures following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East have had a major impact on air travel

People queue to check in at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Heathrow airport has warned it expects its passenger numbers for the rest of the year to be affected by the situation in the Middle East.

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Some 18.9 million people passed through its four terminals during the first three months of the year. This was a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, which the west London airport said was because it “temporarily absorbed demand from elsewhere”. About half a million passengers per day usually use airports in Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi, which are vital hubs for travel between Europe and the continents of Asia and Australia. Airspace closures following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East on February 28 have had a major impact on air travel and while much of the region’s airspace has since reopened, many people are avoiding flying there because of the conflict. Read More: How much extra will plane tickets cost due to Iran war? Read More: Can I currently fly to the Middle East and what if my flight is cancelled?

British Airways Airbus A320 taxis at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty