Heathrow Airport scraps 100ml liquid limit
Heathrow Airport said it has completed the £1 billion rollout of new scanners which mean passengers can keep liquids and large electronic devices in their hand luggage when going through security.
Listen to this article
Each liquid container can be up to two litres.
The changes are because modern CT security scanners produce more detailed images of what is inside luggage.
Heathrow said it is the largest airport in the world to deploy the technology for all passengers.
Among other UK airports which have completed the rollout of the new scanners are Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick and Edinburgh.
Some airports such as London City, Luton and Teesside have the new scanners allowing passengers to keep liquids in bags, but only in containers holding up to 100ml pending regulatory approval of the systems they are using.
Airport security rules over liquids were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.
The rules involved liquids being limited to up to 100ml and put in clear plastic bags.
Passengers have also been required to remove large electrical devices such as tablets and laptops.
Travellers failing to adhere to the rules was one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.
Heathrow estimated its new scanners will save almost 16 million plastic bags per year.
Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: "Every Heathrow passenger can now leave their liquids and laptops in their bags at security as we become the largest airport in the world to roll out the latest security scanning technology.
"That means less time preparing for security and more time enjoying their journey - and millions fewer single-use plastic bags.
"This billion pound investment means our customers can be confident they will continue to have a great experience at Heathrow."
A deadline of December 2022 for most major UK airports to deploy new scanners was initially set in August 2019 by then-prime minister Boris Johnson.
After the aviation industry suffered huge disruption because of coronavirus travel restrictions, in December 2022 then-transport secretary Mark Harper set a new date of June 2024.
Several airports struggling to meet the deadline - largely because of supply chain delays - were granted extensions.