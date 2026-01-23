Heathrow Airport said it has completed the £1 billion rollout of new scanners which mean passengers can keep liquids and large electronic devices in their hand luggage when going through security.

Each liquid container can be up to two litres.

The changes are because modern CT security scanners produce more detailed images of what is inside luggage.

Heathrow said it is the largest airport in the world to deploy the technology for all passengers.

Among other UK airports which have completed the rollout of the new scanners are Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick and Edinburgh.

Some airports such as London City, Luton and Teesside have the new scanners allowing passengers to keep liquids in bags, but only in containers holding up to 100ml pending regulatory approval of the systems they are using.

Airport security rules over liquids were introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with homemade liquid bombs.

The rules involved liquids being limited to up to 100ml and put in clear plastic bags.

Passengers have also been required to remove large electrical devices such as tablets and laptops.

Travellers failing to adhere to the rules was one of the biggest causes of delays at airport security.

Heathrow estimated its new scanners will save almost 16 million plastic bags per year.