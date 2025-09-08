Around 20 people were injured after a terminal at Heathrow Airport was evacuated and firefighters were deployed to a "possible hazardous materials incident".

Terminal 4 check-in shut and members of the public were urged to avoid travelling to the terminal as specialist crews respond to the incident.

Despite the injuries, "no trace of any adverse substance was found" after officers were called to Heathrow, the Metropolitan Police has said.

In a post on X, the airport said: "Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today.

"We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight this evening and our colleagues will be on hand into the night to assist."

Management were seen in social media clips telling travellers they would be allowed back into the building.