Heathrow airport reported its passenger numbers fell by 5.3% last month because of the war in the Middle East.

The west London airport said 6.7 million passengers passed through its four terminals in April.

That is compared with 7.1 million during the same month last year.

The reduction reflects “the ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict on some markets and short-term adjustments to travel plans”, the airport said.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “We know passengers want certainty when planning their hard-earned summer holidays, so we are supporting Government and airlines as they work through their plans to get passengers on their journeys.

“While we have seen some short‑term disruption linked to the Middle East conflict, demand for travel remains strong with current fuel supplies stable.

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