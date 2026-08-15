Heathrow Airport warns passengers not to travel by road after flooding
Road access is blocked to Terminals Two and Three.
Heathrow Airport has warned passengers against travelling to two of its terminals by road after flooding.
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Road access is blocked to Terminals Two and Three after the airport’s central terminal area was flooded – forcing ongoing road closures, it said.
People have been asked to allow extra time to complete their journeys and to use the Heathrow Express, Elizabeth Line, Piccadilly Line, or park-and-ride services at Terminals Four and Five.
The disruption has hit passengers amid the school summer holidays, which sees hundreds of thousands of customers pass through the airport at peak times.
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Flooding in the central terminal area has resulted in on-going road closures restricting access to Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers travelling to or from either of these terminals today must not travel by road.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) August 15, 2026
Passengers are strongly advised to use Heathrow Express, Elizabeth… pic.twitter.com/8s7YcF5fVn
A statement on Heathrow Airport’s website said: “Flooding in the central terminal area has resulted in on-going road closures restricting access to Terminals 2 and 3.
“Passengers travelling to or from either of these terminals today must not travel by road.
“Passengers are strongly advised to use Heathrow Express, Elizabeth Line and Piccadilly Line rail services where possible.
“Any passengers that must travel by car must use Park and Ride, head to Terminals 4 or 5 and take free rail services from there, or change at local rail stations.
“Please allow extra time for your journeys. Our teams are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, we apologise for any disruption caused.”