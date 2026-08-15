Heathrow Airport has warned passengers against travelling to two of its terminals by road after flooding.

Road access is blocked to Terminals Two and Three after the airport’s central terminal area was flooded – forcing ongoing road closures, it said.

People have been asked to allow extra time to complete their journeys and to use the Heathrow Express, Elizabeth Line, Piccadilly Line, or park-and-ride services at Terminals Four and Five.

The disruption has hit passengers amid the school summer holidays, which sees hundreds of thousands of customers pass through the airport at peak times.

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