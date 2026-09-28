Paymaster General James Murray said the expansion of the UK’s busiest airport was “really important for our future”

By Rebecca Henrys

A third runway at Heathrow will make the UK “stronger” by boosting jobs, economic growth and investment, a Treasury minister said after Andy Burnham declined to back the project.

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Paymaster General James Murray said the expansion of the UK’s busiest airport was “really important for our future”. On Sunday, the Prime Minister refused to explicitly back the project, saying it was subject to a consultation and primarily a decision for Londoners, despite the national significance of the proposals. Mr Murray, whose Ealing North seat is in west London, told the Press Association it was not just an issue for the capital but affected the whole country. Read more: Healey pledges 'new age of industrialisation' as Labour backs British shipbuilding Read more: US issues warning to citizens in UK after suspected Iran ‘bomb plot’ as Streeting urges public to give police 'a bit of time'

A third runway at Heathrow will make the UK “stronger” by boosting jobs, economic growth and investment, a Treasury minister said after Andy Burnham declined to back the project. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “What the Prime Minister set out yesterday was that it’s important to listen to Londoners and I know that – I’m a London MP and if I listen to my constituents, you know there are different views on it. “But I think we recognise that having that third runway is really important for jobs, it’s really important to get that investment into Heathrow and it’s actually really important for the whole country because that investment in making Heathrow stronger, making our country stronger, making sure that we boost trade and making sure we get more jobs right across the country is really important for our future.” Asked why the Prime Minister could not give his full backing to the project, Mr Murray said: “Well, he was saying that it’s important to listen to what Londoners have to say and there’s been a consultation. “The Government’s now looking at the consultation responses and will set out its response shortly.”

MP's and campaigners protest airport expansion on College Green Westminster on September 9, 2026. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

He added: “I think Heathrow has a really important role to play and as an MP in west London, I know how important it is for jobs and my constituents. “But it’s not just an issue for my constituents or for people in west London or even that region. “It’s for the whole country and it’s really important to have investment in aviation right across the country. And Heathrow is a critical part of that.” Labour’s support for the third runway was set out by former chancellor Rachel Reeves in January 2025. Estimated to cost £33 billion, including £1.5 billion to move the M25 to build the runway, the scheme is expected to be fully privately financed.

A third runway at Heathrow will make the UK “stronger” by boosting jobs, economic growth and investment, a Treasury minister said after Andy Burnham declined to back the project. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images