'We have an objective to make fewer people come by car', says Heathrow boss as airport charges to be reviewed following price jump
The cost of airport drop-off car parks are going to be reviewed by the government amid a price surge.
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The boss of Heathrow has told LBC they have an "objective" to make fewer people come to the UK's busiest airport by car amid a surge in the cost of airport parking.
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Drop-off charges are going to be reviewed by the government that worries they're getting too expensive.
The RAC has found prices at major airports have risen by a third since last summer.
The Government has insisted passengers should all be treated fairly.
However, speaking on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari, CEO Thomas Woldbye defended the cost of drop-offs at Heathrow Airport saying they're one of the lowest.
He explained: "To be clear, we have an objective to make sure that less people travel by car and more people travel on sustainable and public transport.
"That is clearly a political objective that's set for us."
He added the airport uses sustainable transport such as bus routes at the site.
Mr Woldbye also warned Nick that not building a third runway would be a huge missed opportunity, adding there is no other project that can deliver that level of economic growth for the UK.
He said: "We are going to invest £33 billion with a supply chain that is primarily outside of London.
"This will provide growth, jobs, education, trade opportunities that no other airport in the UK can deliver.
"So, you know, Heathrow— and I might say this, but Heathrow is not comparable to other airports in the sense that we are a hub.
"We have more than 20% of our businesses transfer, which provides more connectivity than any other airport."
The Department for Transport says it is moving quickly to complete a review of the proposed expansion.
But Andy Burnham refused to say whether he supports it when speaking to LBC News earlier this month.