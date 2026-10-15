The boss of Heathrow has told LBC they have an "objective" to make fewer people come to the UK's busiest airport by car amid a surge in the cost of airport parking.

Drop-off charges are going to be reviewed by the government that worries they're getting too expensive.

The RAC has found prices at major airports have risen by a third since last summer.

The Government has insisted passengers should all be treated fairly.

However, speaking on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari, CEO Thomas Woldbye defended the cost of drop-offs at Heathrow Airport saying they're one of the lowest.

He explained: "To be clear, we have an objective to make sure that less people travel by car and more people travel on sustainable and public transport.

"That is clearly a political objective that's set for us."

He added the airport uses sustainable transport such as bus routes at the site.