Two more arrested after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow
Officers were called at 8.11am on Sunday to reports that multiple people had been injured by a "noxious substance" in a multi-storey car park at Terminal 3
Officers investigating an assault and robbery involving "pepper spray" at Heathrow Airport on Sunday have made two further arrests.
A 24-year-old man in Lambeth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and a 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Officers were called at 8.11am on Sunday to reports that multiple people had been injured by a "noxious substance" multi-storey car park at Terminal 3.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "An investigation was launched which has established that, prior to the assault, two women were robbed of their suitcases after getting out of the car park lift.
"During the robbery, the men sprayed a substance, believed to be pepper spray in the direction of the women. This substance affected those in the vicinity, causing minor injuries."
Armed officers responded to the incident and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery, within nine minutes of the report coming in.
The man has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The London Ambulance Service treated 21 people with injuries, including a three-year-old girl who was treated at the scene.
Five people were taken to hospital and have since been discharged. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Following the incident, a large police presence could be seen in the area, with close to a dozen marked vehicles seen in the vicinity of the airport terminal.
Footage uploaded by X user @_umarjaved appears to show a figure being detained by armed police close to the airport terminal.
It comes as further footage emerged showing armed police appearing to search a car park close to the terminal building.
By midday, dozens of passengers were waiting at the terminal’s bus stop for shuttles to the long-stay car park and elsewhere.
One family, who did not wish to be named, said they had waited for three hours at the bus stop after their flight landed at around 8am.
Heathrow staff handed out bottled water to waiting passengers on Sunday afternoon.
A Heathrow spokesman said: “The shuttle buses to the long-stay car park were impacted by congestion on the roads following an earlier incident which saw the Central Terminal Area tunnel closed for safety reasons.
“The buses are now operating as normal and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Rail passengers at Heathrow Terminal 2/3 station also faced long queues amid overcrowding.