Officers investigating an assault and robbery involving "pepper spray" at Heathrow Airport on Sunday have made two further arrests.

A 24-year-old man in Lambeth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and a 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officers were called at 8.11am on Sunday to reports that multiple people had been injured by a "noxious substance" multi-storey car park at Terminal 3.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "An investigation was launched which has established that, prior to the assault, two women were robbed of their suitcases after getting out of the car park lift.

"During the robbery, the men sprayed a substance, believed to be pepper spray in the direction of the women. This substance affected those in the vicinity, causing minor injuries."

Armed officers responded to the incident and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery, within nine minutes of the report coming in.

The man has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Read more: At least 25 people killed after fire breaks out at Goa nightclub

Read more: Lammy branded 'cynical' amid claims MoJ used 'innacurate' rape case figures to fast-track scrapping of jury trials