Man denies sexually assaulting two women on flight to Heathrow
A man has denied sexually assaulting two women while drunk on a flight from Istanbul to Heathrow Airport.
Umran Nasser, 54, is accused of touching two women on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to London on November 25 last year and engaging in threatening behaviour.
Wearing a grey jacket and a black scarf, Nasser, of Wanstead Park Road, Ilford, east London, pleaded not guilty to all charges at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Speaking from the dock, Nasser said "there was no intention of sexual assault" and he was "not drunk".
Nasser was bailed and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Presiding magistrate Kamran Zubair told Nasser: "You will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 6.
"This will be for a preliminary hearing."
Nasser is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of threatening behaviour and one count of being drunk in an aircraft on November 25 last year.