A man has denied sexually assaulting two women while drunk on a flight from Istanbul to Heathrow Airport.

Umran Nasser, 54, is accused of touching two women on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to London on November 25 last year and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Wearing a grey jacket and a black scarf, Nasser, of Wanstead Park Road, Ilford, east London, pleaded not guilty to all charges at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Speaking from the dock, Nasser said "there was no intention of sexual assault" and he was "not drunk".

